Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that Usman Salahuddin is the best option to bat at number six in Test cricket.

Akmal pointed out that Salahuddin has been in excellent form over the last two years.

In fact, the 30-year-old made his Test debut for Pakistan in June 2018 and hasn’t played since then.

During the most recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

Salahuddin wasn’t picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, but Akmal feels that he deserves a chance to prove his worth.

“Usman Salahuddin has performed for the past two years in domestic. He is your best option for number six if you go in with three pacers and one spinner in Tests. He should be given an opportunity,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur seriously damaged Pakistan cricket, player who has scored 11 centuries says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 19639 ( 15.08 % ) Babar Azam 88952 ( 68.31 % ) Steve Smith 4266 ( 3.28 % ) Ben Stokes 5014 ( 3.85 % ) Kane Williamson 6726 ( 5.16 % ) Rashid Khan 835 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 258 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2855 ( 2.19 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 484 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 346 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 850 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 19639 ( 15.08 % ) Babar Azam 88952 ( 68.31 % ) Steve Smith 4266 ( 3.28 % ) Ben Stokes 5014 ( 3.85 % ) Kane Williamson 6726 ( 5.16 % ) Rashid Khan 835 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 258 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2855 ( 2.19 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 484 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 346 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 850 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related