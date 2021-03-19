Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal lashed out at former head coach Mickey Arthur, saying he seriously damaged Pakistan cricket.

Akmal noted that instead of thinking about which players to select, foreign coaches like Arthur solely go on a player’s statistics and pick them based on that.

However, the 39-year-old pointed out that current head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and the national selectors are doing the exact same thing.

Akmal questioned how players are getting into the Test team based on their performances in T20 cricket.

He further added that players should perform well over a long period of time before being called up to the national team.

“You can’t just pick players for the Test format from those who perform well in T20Is. This is how it is going right now. This is causing damage to Pakistan cricket,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The PCB should put more thought into how they select players for the national side. They should think about the process and policy of selection. They can’t just put a laptop in front and show stats.

“That is how foreign coaches thrive here like Mickey Arthur. They didn’t make cricket better in the country, on the contrary, they damaged it significantly. The same policy is being applied now. It doesn’t work like that.

“What is the vision and policy of the individuals selecting the players? This is what is happening. They are looking at players bowling in the nets. If somebody bowls one good spell in four matches then you say he has done really well. We have to rectify all of these issues.”

