Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim noted that teenage pace bowler Mohammad Wasim can hit speeds of 140 kph when bowling.

In addition to having good pace, Wasim pointed out that the 19-year-old “can also perform with the bat”.

The chief selector’s comments come after Wasim was picked in both the T20 and ODI squads for Pakistan’s tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Wasim took seven wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 36.28.

He also scored 103 runs, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 34.33 and a strike-rate of 111.95.

As for the PSL, he picked up four wickets in four games for Islamabad United at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

“Mohammad Wasim Jr is a player who can play as a bowler who can bowl at 140 kph, and he can also perform with the bat as he has shown at the junior level and in the Pakistan Cup,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

