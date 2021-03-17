Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has been told what he needs to do to regain his spot in the national team.

This comes after Malik was not picked for the upcoming tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 39-year-old last played for Pakistan in September 2020 and has been absent for the men in green’s last few series.

Most recently, Malik was representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the five games he played before the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Malik scored 101 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike-rate of 124.69.

“We have also told Shoaib Malik what he needs to do in order to come back into the side,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: His performances are not as good as they used to be, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan player who has a lot of experience and wickets

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 18528 ( 14.54 % ) Babar Azam 87707 ( 68.83 % ) Steve Smith 4229 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 4973 ( 3.9 % ) Kane Williamson 6623 ( 5.2 % ) Rashid Khan 816 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 256 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2624 ( 2.06 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 479 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 343 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 840 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 18528 ( 14.54 % ) Babar Azam 87707 ( 68.83 % ) Steve Smith 4229 ( 3.32 % ) Ben Stokes 4973 ( 3.9 % ) Kane Williamson 6623 ( 5.2 % ) Rashid Khan 816 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 256 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2624 ( 2.06 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 479 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 343 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 840 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related