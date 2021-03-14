Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan said he is fit and ready to represent his country again.

Shadab missed the Test series against New Zealand and the home series against South Africa with a thigh injury.

However, the spin-bowling all-rounder made his comeback in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was captaining Islamabad United.

In the four games he played, the 22-year-old scored 32 runs at an average of eight and a strike-rate of 110.34.

He also took two wickets at an average of 56.50 and an economy rate of 8.69.

Alhumdulillah fit and ready to wear the green shirts again

Onwards and upwards in sha Allah 🇵🇰 #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 8, 2021

“Alhumdulillah fit and ready to wear the green shirt again. Onwards and upwards in sha Allah,” the talented youngster said on Twitter.

PSL 6 was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but the remaining matches could be held in Karachi in June.

