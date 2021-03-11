Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan fast bowler Dilbar Hussain has heaped praise on legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, saying he is the “one and only superstar”.

Dilbar made the comments on Twitter, which was accompanied with a photo of him and Afridi.

One & only super star shahid khan Afridi 💓 pic.twitter.com/b0WIeqoJKq — DILBAR HUSSAIN (@laadi_ladla) February 20, 2021

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

He also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

As for T20 Internationals, he represented his country in 99 games and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Most recently, Afridi played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans and scored three runs at an average of 1.50, while taking two wickets at an average of 67.50 and an economy rate of nine.

In regards to Dilbar, he didn’t feature in the tournament due to the recurrence of a left hamstring injury.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO CHECK OUT: He was a teenage sensation, Sohaib Maqsood on 33-year-old Pakistan player who gave him goosebumps

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15906 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 1643 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 5338 ( 6.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 23748 ( 28.69 % ) Imran Khan 16043 ( 19.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2074 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 917 ( 1.11 % ) Hanif Mohammad 104 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3233 ( 3.91 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 849 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4941 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6097 ( 7.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1219 ( 1.47 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 15906 ( 19.21 % ) Waqar Younis 1643 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 5338 ( 6.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 23748 ( 28.69 % ) Imran Khan 16043 ( 19.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2074 ( 2.51 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 917 ( 1.11 % ) Hanif Mohammad 104 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3233 ( 3.91 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 849 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4941 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6097 ( 7.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1219 ( 1.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related