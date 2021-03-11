Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said he is a big fan of up-and-coming Pakistan pace bowler Abbas Afridi.
This comes after Afridi made his T20 debut in the Karachi Kings’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against the Peshawar Zalmi and excelled with the ball.
The 19-year-old finished with figures of 2-27 off his four overs as the Kings cruised to a six-wicket win.
Afridi took both wickets in the same over and dismissed Kamran Akmal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.
I’m a big fan https://t.co/fkjWvCQb8f
— Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) March 3, 2021

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
