Can’t believe it was 98 meters, Pakistan great’s son on a huge six he hit

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said he can’t believe he smashed a 98-meter six in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Azam, who is the son of former wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, hit the massive shot in the Quetta Gladiators’ clash with the Peshawar Zalmi.
The six, which came off the bowling of Wahab Riaz, went out of the ground.
Boom.💥
Can’t believe it was 98 meters.🤦♂️ https://t.co/Gvmdds8g2e
— M Azam Khan (@MAzamKhan45) February 27, 2021
“Boom. Can’t believe it was 98 meters,” the 22-year-old said on Twitter.
In the five games he played, Azam scored 98 runs at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.
PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
