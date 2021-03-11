Lots of great moments to come champ, Herschelle Gibbs on 24-year-old Pakistan player

Herschelle Gibbs: “Lots of great moments for you ahead champ”

Former South Africa batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs believes Pakistan batsman Zeeshan Malik has a bright future ahead of him.

Malik was part of the Kings’ squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but didn’t feature in any games before the tournament was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nonetheless, Gibbs has backed the 24-year-old to have “lots of great moments” in his career.

“Lots of great moments for you ahead champ… pleasure to be alongside you through some of them,” he said on Twitter.

