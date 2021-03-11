Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs believes Pakistan batsman Zeeshan Malik has a bright future ahead of him.

Malik was part of the Kings’ squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but didn’t feature in any games before the tournament was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nonetheless, Gibbs has backed the 24-year-old to have “lots of great moments” in his career.

Lots of great moments for you ahead champ… pleasure to be alongside you through some of them💪 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 26, 2021

“Lots of great moments for you ahead champ… pleasure to be alongside you through some of them,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is an upcoming star, Mohammad Ilyas on young Pakistan cricketer making a name for himself

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 438 ( 7.15 % ) Karachi Kings 1661 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2014 ( 32.88 % ) Multan Sultans 357 ( 5.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1042 ( 17.01 % ) Quetta Gladiators 613 ( 10.01 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 438 ( 7.15 % ) Karachi Kings 1661 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2014 ( 32.88 % ) Multan Sultans 357 ( 5.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1042 ( 17.01 % ) Quetta Gladiators 613 ( 10.01 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related