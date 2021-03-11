Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Mohammad Ilyas sees a bright future for fellow Pakistan pace bowler Arshad Iqbal as he called him an upcoming star.

Arshad started making a name for himself in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he picked up six wickets in five matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.

Legend and upcoming 🌟 IA — Muhammad Ilyas (@illii37) February 25, 2021

“Legend and upcoming star,” Ilyas said on Twitter after Arshad posted a photo of himself and legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

The 21-year-old was also in good form in the PSL as he took two wickets in two games for the Kings at an average of 31.50 and an economy rate of 10.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s greatest-ever fast bowler, Arshad Iqbal on lethal seamer who could cut through any batsman on his day

