Former South Africa batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs believes Babar Azam is a “special talent”.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

Most recently, he represented the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the second-highest run-scorer with 258 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 86 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

“Special talent Babar Azam,” Gibbs said on Twitter.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

