Pakistan batsman Hammad Azam said he is excited to develop and further improve his game in the ongoing month-long training camp for elite cricketers, which started last Tuesday.

Azam has been in fantastic form over the past few months as he was the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 846 runs in 10 matches for Northern, which included two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 52.87.

He also took seven wickets at an average of 40 in the tournament.

The 29-year-old followed that up with 443 runs in 11 games for Northern in the Pakistan Cup, which included two fifties, at an average of 44.30.

In addition to scoring runs, he also claimed 13 wickets at an average of 29.69.

“Alhamdulilah, excited to get going and develop,” he said on Twitter.

Azam has represented Pakistan in 11 ODIs and five T20 Internationals, but his last game came all the way back in May 2015.

With his current form, he is putting pressure on the selectors to recall him to the national team.

