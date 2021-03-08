Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam said “nobody is perfect” and noted that he looks to improve in every match he plays.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

Most recently, Azam played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the second-highest run-scorer with 258 runs in five matches for the Karachi Kings, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 86 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

Babar Azam "Every match you have to improve, as nobody is perfect. I always try to learn from my previous innings, what I should have done better and try to remove any mistakes I have made" #PSL6 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gK7WidjLPr — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 27, 2021

“Every match you have to improve, as nobody is perfect. I always try to learn from my previous innings, what I should have done better and try to remove any mistakes I have made,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely last Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO CHECK OUT: I will get him out one day, Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi on India superstar he has never bowled to

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17819 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 85699 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4168 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 4916 ( 3.96 % ) Kane Williamson 6443 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 783 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 248 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2333 ( 1.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 473 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 337 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 818 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17819 ( 14.37 % ) Babar Azam 85699 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4168 ( 3.36 % ) Ben Stokes 4916 ( 3.96 % ) Kane Williamson 6443 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 783 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 248 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2333 ( 1.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 473 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 337 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 818 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related