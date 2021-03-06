Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa speedster Dale Steyn praised the country of Pakistan, saying it is a breeding machine of quality fast bowlers.

Currently, the men in green have a number of outstanding seamers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

With Steyn having recently played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he witnessed firsthand just how talented the pace bowlers in the country are.

“There is a breeding machine of fast bowlers here in Pakistan, which is great to see because the wickets are not conducive for fast bowlers so to see so many fast bowlers come out of here is fantastic to see,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 37-year-old, who has taken 699 wickets in international cricket, was playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL and claimed four wickets in three matches at an average of 24.50 and an economy rate of 9.18.

PSL 6 was postponed indefinitely on Thursday due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

