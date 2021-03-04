Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan said he is feeling really good and even more confident after he scored a superb century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sharjeel smashed 105 runs off 59 balls, which included nine boundaries and eight sixes, for the Karachi Kings in their clash against Islamabad United.

Even though Sharjeel’s knock went in vain as Islamabad won by five wickets, the 31-year-old said it gave him a major confidence boost.

“I am thankful to Allah that I could play such a knock. I was waiting for such an innings from myself, an innings that would bring back my confidence completely,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I am feeling really good now. I am now even more confident in terms of batting. I will try to carry this forward. I scored the first century in the HBL PSL for Islamabad and now I have scored my second century against them. I feel really good.”

Sharjeel is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 200 runs in five matches at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

He also has the most sixes right now with 15. Lahore Qalandars star Mohammad Hafeez is in second place with 12, while Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is playing for the Karachi Kings, sits in third place with 11.

Sharjeel will be in action again when the Kings take on the Multan Sultans on Friday.

