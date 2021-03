Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has “good pace” and is “very impressive” for someone so young.

Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and one of the best bowlers in the world right now.

Currently, he is representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is the second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

Agreed @Sdoull. Very impressive for one so young. And at good pace to. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 28, 2021

“Very impressive for one so young. And at good pace too,” Bishop said on Twitter.

Afridi and the Qalandars will be in action again on Thursday when they take on Islamabad United.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1828 ( 5.59 % ) Karachi Kings 4614 ( 14.11 % ) Lahore Qalandars 7364 ( 22.52 % ) Multan Sultans 1750 ( 5.35 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2166 ( 6.62 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14980 ( 45.81 % )

