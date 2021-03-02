Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former New Zealand pace bowler Simon Doull has said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s yorkers are a thing of beauty.

Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world right now.

Currently, he is representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is the second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

“How good mate. He is actually getting better Bish. And don’t we just love to see these yorkers,” Doull said on Twitter.

Afridi and the Qalandars will be in action again on Thursday when they take on Islamabad United.

