Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi joked that it’s lucky West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle is not in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anymore as bowlers would have struggled to bowl to him.

Gayle featured in two matches for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the PSL and made scores of 39 and 68.

He subsequently left as he was named in the West Indies’ T20 squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Gayle is set to play for the West Indies for the first time in two years in the three-match series, which will run from March 3 to 7 in Antigua.

However, once the series is done, the 41-year-old has expressed an interest in returning for the Lahore leg of the PSL.

“Chris thank you bro. Luckily you [are] not here in PSL otherwise bowlers could have struggled [a] bit more if you were here,” Afridi said on Twitter when Gayle wished him a happy birthday.

Afridi is representing the Multan Sultans in the PSL and has scored three runs in four games at an average of 1.50 and taken two wickets at an average of 67.50.

