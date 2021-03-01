Can’t wait to see you on the field again, Pakistan player tells Umar Akmal

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said he can’t wait to see his brother Umar start playing cricket again.

This comes after Umar’s 18-month ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) was reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). He was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees.

Umar was initially given a three-year ban, but it was halved to 18 months following an appeal in July 2020.

With the ban backdated to when he was suspended in February 2020, Umar is now free to resume playing cricket once he completes a rehabilitation programme.

Kamran is glad that his brother can get back on the field in the near future and wished him all the best.

Alhamdulliah for everything @Umar96Akmal waiting to see you on the fields again InshAllah Wish you all the very best🤲🤲👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/L11vAwsFF4 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 26, 2021

“Alhamdulliah for everything Umar Akmal, waiting to see you on the field again. InshAllah wish you all the very best,” Kamran said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keep going, Fawad Alam tells 20-year-old Pakistan player after amazing performance

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17260 ( 14.4 % ) Babar Azam 82794 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4063 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4787 ( 3.99 % ) Kane Williamson 6200 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 741 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 238 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2183 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 458 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 782 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17260 ( 14.4 % ) Babar Azam 82794 ( 69.09 % ) Steve Smith 4063 ( 3.39 % ) Ben Stokes 4787 ( 3.99 % ) Kane Williamson 6200 ( 5.17 % ) Rashid Khan 741 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 238 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2183 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 458 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 327 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 782 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related