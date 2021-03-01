Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for being such a ravishing player.
Rizwan has been virtually unstoppable as of late as he has been on a scoring rampage.
He accumulated 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.
In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.
Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.
The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.
In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan, who is captaining the Multan Sultans, is currently the highest run-scorer with 231 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 57.75 and a strike-rate of 142.59.
Ravishing Rizwan!
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 11, 2021
“Ravishing Rizwan!” Akhtar said on Twitter.
