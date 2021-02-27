Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam recalled the time veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik helped him overcome his nervousness.

Reminiscing about a practice match prior to Pakistan’s tour of India in December 2012, Azam noted that he was nervous when it was his turn to bat.

However, Malik spoke to him, calmed him down and informed everyone else to “let the kid play”.

It was Dec 2012. Pakistan team was about to tour India. I was called in for a side practice match. When it was my turn to bat I was nervous. He walked to me, calmed me down and told everyone around: "Let the kid play!" A very happy birthday to that kind soul – @realshoaibmalik! pic.twitter.com/ACG1zS1ueV — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 1, 2021

“It was Dec 2012. Pakistan team was about to tour India. I was called in for a side practice match. When it was my turn to bat I was nervous. He walked to me, calmed me down and told everyone around: ‘Let the kid play!’ A very happy birthday to that kind soul Shoaib Malik,” the 26-year-old said on Twitter.

Azam is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 86 runs in two matches, which includes a top score of 62, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 116.21.

As for Malik, he has accumulated 71 runs in three games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 35.50 and a strike-rate of 144.89.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 1601 ( 5.35 % ) Karachi Kings 4051 ( 13.54 % ) Lahore Qalandars 6178 ( 20.66 % ) Multan Sultans 1484 ( 4.96 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1785 ( 5.97 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14811 ( 49.52 % ) Back

