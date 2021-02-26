Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Yamin has praised the Karachi Kings duo of Arshad Iqbal and Joe Clarke for their performance against the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Arshad was named Man of the Match in that game, which the Kings won by seven wickets, as he dismissed Azam Khan, Ben Cutting and Mohammad Hasnain to finish with figures of 3-16 off his four overs, which also included a maiden over.

As for Clarke, he smashed 46 runs off 23 balls, which included six boundaries and three sixes.

“Alhamdulillah first win of PSL 2021, great team effort. Well done Arshad Iqbal [and] Joe Clarke,” Yamin, who also plays for the Kings, said on Twitter.

The Kings lost their second game against Islamabad United by five wickets and will be looking to bounce back when they go up against the Multan Sultans on Saturday.

