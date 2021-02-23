Very impressed with them, Gibbs on five mega talented Pakistan players

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs admitted that he has been “very impressed” with all-rounders Qasim Akram and Danish Aziz, and the pace trio of Mohammad Ilyas, Arshad Iqbal and Waqas Maqsood.

Gibbs noted that all five players are extremely talented and give him a lot of options to choose from in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“There is a lot of depth in the squad. Over the last couple of days, it was important for me to look at the local players in the squad and I have been very impressed with what I have seen,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Mohammad Ilyas, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Danish Aziz, Waqas Maqsood… they have all impressed me.”

In the Kings’ PSL opener against the Quetta Gladiators, which they won by seven wickets, Arshad was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-16 off four overs.

Maqsood also did well with the ball, taking 2-21 off 2.2 overs.

Ilyas, Qasim and Aziz were not picked for the match.

The Kings’ next game will be against Islamabad United on Wednesday.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 994 ( 4.22 % ) Karachi Kings 2647 ( 11.23 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3451 ( 14.65 % ) Multan Sultans 946 ( 4.01 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1167 ( 4.95 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14358 ( 60.93 % )

