Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir “is the new kid on the block”, but has tons of energy and talent.

Qadir has become a regular member of Pakistan’s T20 team as of late and has taken 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.33 and an economy rate of 6.18.

Flower’s praise for Qadir comes when he was talking about the Sultans’ squad, which has three premier spinners in Qadir, Shahid Afridi and Imran Tahir.

“We know what Shahid Afridi and Imran Tahir can do after watching them for over a decade in international and franchise cricket,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Usman Qadir is the new kid on the block, who has tons of talent and real energy. He bowls in an attacking manner, which is very exciting for not only Multan but also for Pakistan.

“These are very good selection dilemmas to have and one thing we have to consider while making a call is that Tahir is an overseas cricketer, so we will have to decide our combination accordingly.”

Out of the three aforementioned spinners, only Afridi featured in the Sultans’ opening game in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was a three-wicket loss to Islamabad United.

Afridi was dismissed for a golden duck, but did well with the ball as he finished with figures of 2-24 off his four overs. He also ran out Iftikhar Ahmed for one run.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I would love to go boom boom just like him, Rashid Khan on Pakistan player who can smash gigantic sixes

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 899 ( 3.96 % ) Karachi Kings 2448 ( 10.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3101 ( 13.66 % ) Multan Sultans 856 ( 3.77 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1115 ( 4.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14278 ( 62.91 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 899 ( 3.96 % ) Karachi Kings 2448 ( 10.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3101 ( 13.66 % ) Multan Sultans 856 ( 3.77 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1115 ( 4.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14278 ( 62.91 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related