Test hundred coming soon, Pakistan player who recently scored 91 says

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is optimistic of scoring his maiden Test hundred in the near future.

Faheem recently came close to reaching triple figures in the longest format as he scored a career-best 91 against New Zealand.

With four half-centuries in Test cricket, the 27-year-old is hoping that he will convert one of his future knocks into a big score.

“I am hopeful that I will score a Test hundred soon. I am a little disappointed that I have not been able to score a Test hundred yet, but then this will happen if it’s written in my fate,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Faheem has been in excellent form in Test cricket lately as he amassed 186 runs in the two-Test series against New Zealand at an average of 46.50. He also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the two-Test series against South Africa, he accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. Faheem also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

