Learned from Asad Shafiq, Pakistan player on batting with tailenders

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he learned how to bat with tailenders by watching veteran batsman Asad Shafiq.

Rizwan said he has picked up a lot from Shafiq and added that it is important “to learn to bat with the tail”.

“You have to learn to bat with the tail and at this level you cannot make any excuses that you were batting with the tailenders. Batting with the tailenders is tough and I watched how Asad Shafiq batted with the tail and learnt a lot from him,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Rizwan has been in superb form lately as he scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

He also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

