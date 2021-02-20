Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has two possibilities when it comes to T20 Internationals – either he opens the batting or takes on the role of a finisher.
In the T20 series against New Zealand and South Africa, Rizwan enjoyed a lot of success as an opener and he is likely to keep batting at the top of the order going forward.
Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.
The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.
His strike rate in first 30 balls is low to be a floater. Either opens so he can power away at the back end or works on a formula to finish off the innings in style for the team. Agree He is not a floater. . @TheRealPCB #cricket https://t.co/lGEYw9mlgZ
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 13, 2021

