Either an opener or finisher, Brad Hogg sees two possibilities for talented Pakistan batsman

Brad Hogg said Mohammad Rizwan should either be an opener or a finisher in T20 Internationals

Brad Hogg: “Either [he] opens so he can power away at the back end or works on a formula to finish off the innings in style for the team”

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has two possibilities when it comes to T20 Internationals – either he opens the batting or takes on the role of a finisher.

In the T20 series against New Zealand and South Africa, Rizwan enjoyed a lot of success as an opener and he is likely to keep batting at the top of the order going forward.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

“His strike-rate in [the] first 30 balls is low to be a floater. Either [he] opens so he can power away at the back end or works on a formula to finish off the innings in style for the team. Agree he is not a floater,” Hogg said on Twitter.

