Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has two possibilities when it comes to T20 Internationals – either he opens the batting or takes on the role of a finisher.

In the T20 series against New Zealand and South Africa, Rizwan enjoyed a lot of success as an opener and he is likely to keep batting at the top of the order going forward.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

His strike rate in first 30 balls is low to be a floater. Either opens so he can power away at the back end or works on a formula to finish off the innings in style for the team. Agree He is not a floater. . @TheRealPCB #cricket https://t.co/lGEYw9mlgZ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 13, 2021

“His strike-rate in [the] first 30 balls is low to be a floater. Either [he] opens so he can power away at the back end or works on a formula to finish off the innings in style for the team. Agree he is not a floater,” Hogg said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pinpoint accuracy, Brad Hogg on Pakistan player who has been deadly with the ball lately

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17061 ( 14.48 % ) Babar Azam 81349 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 4010 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4731 ( 4.01 % ) Kane Williamson 6059 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 715 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 235 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2153 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 453 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 324 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 770 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17061 ( 14.48 % ) Babar Azam 81349 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 4010 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4731 ( 4.01 % ) Kane Williamson 6059 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 715 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 235 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2153 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 453 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 324 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 770 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related