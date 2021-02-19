Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has said captain Babar Azam is “the best of the best with the bat”.

In addition to praising Azam for his batting, Rizwan also lauded him for always being “willing to sacrifice everything for Pakistan”.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

You are not only the best of the best with the bat but a selfless captain @babarazam258. Always willing to sacrifice everything for Pakistan. In sha Allah this team will be a force to reckon with. #PAKvSA #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/y6JScTe0GS — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) February 15, 2021

“You are not only the best of the best with the bat but a selfless captain Babar Azam. Always willing to sacrifice everything for Pakistan. In sha Allah this team will be a force to [be reckoned] with,” Rizwan said on Twitter.

His comments come after Pakistan’s successful series against South Africa, where the men in green whitewashed the Proteas 2-0 in the Test series and won the T20 series 2-1.

Rizwan was unstoppable throughout the series as he accumulated 166 runs in the two Tests, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

Coming Soon

