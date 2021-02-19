Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is becoming Mr. Consistent.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

Rizwan is turning out to be Mr Consistent. Congratulations on the maiden test 💯. What a time to get it. #PAKvsSA — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) February 7, 2021

“Rizwan is turning out to be Mr. Consistent. Congratulations on the maiden Test 100. What a time to get it,” Yasir said on Twitter.

