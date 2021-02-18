Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said he will be looking to regain his form with the bat during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will be playing for the Karachi Kings.

Azam missed the entire series against New Zealand with a fractured right thumb before making his comeback during the recent home series against South Africa.

In the two-Test series, he scored 122 runs, which included a top score of 77, at an average of 30.50.

In the three T20 Internationals that followed, the 26-year-old amassed 49 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike-rate of 140.

Not pleased with his form, Azam will be looking to post some big scores in PSL 6, which gets underway on Saturday.

“We wait for the PSL every year and the tournament provides locals [a chance] to perform,” he said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Ary Sports.

“I am looking forward to recycle my bad form by identifying mistakes and not repeating them during the PSL.”

