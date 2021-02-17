Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that he has already thought about what number he wants to bat at during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Despite this, Sarfaraz, who will captain the Quetta Gladiators, refused to share where he is looking to bat in particular.

He noted that “the team always comes first” and “we will discuss what our best option is as far as the batting order is concerned”.

“The team always comes first. I will see what we decide as far as the team combination and batting line-up is concerned,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I have already thought about where I need to bat.

“We will discuss what our best option is as far as the batting order is concerned and then we will finalise accordingly. I will try to help my team win with my own performances.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A good domestic performer, Sarfaraz Ahmed sees big potential in 18-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 632 ( 3.4 % ) Karachi Kings 1927 ( 10.38 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2370 ( 12.77 % ) Multan Sultans 635 ( 3.42 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 893 ( 4.81 % ) Quetta Gladiators 12105 ( 65.21 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 632 ( 3.4 % ) Karachi Kings 1927 ( 10.38 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2370 ( 12.77 % ) Multan Sultans 635 ( 3.42 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 893 ( 4.81 % ) Quetta Gladiators 12105 ( 65.21 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related