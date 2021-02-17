Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed believes the dominant version of West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle has not been seen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gayle will be playing for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which is the team Sarfaraz will be captaining.

Knowing how dangerous the West Indian powerhouse can be, Sarfaraz is “sure the Chris Gayle storm will come”.

Sarfaraz is also excited to have the services of Dale Steyn, calling the legendary South Africa pace bowler and Gayle “world-class players”.

“Both (Gayle and Steyn) are world-class players and have made a name for themselves all around the world. They have performed great in all the leagues they have played in. The team will get a massive boost with them in the side,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think the real Chris Gayle has not been seen in the PSL so far, and I am sure the Chris Gayle storm will come for the Quetta Gladiators.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

