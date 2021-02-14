Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has applauded Fawad Alam for his outstanding performances with the bat as of late.

Fawad scored 102 against New Zealand and followed that up with a superb 109 in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi.

In the second Test in Rawalpindi, he made scores of 45 and 12.

Fawad has likely cemented his place in the Test team for a long time, and Younis admitted that he is doing very well.

“The good thing we saw in the lower middle order was the presence of players like Fawad Alam who performed well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

