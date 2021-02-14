Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has admitted that he needs to work with openers Abid Ali and Imran Butt.

This comes after the duo failed to impress in the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

Abid only made 33 runs in the series at an average of 8.25, while Imran, who made his international debut, accumulated 36 runs at an average of nine.

While the openers’ batting is a cause for concern, Younis praised Imran for his fielding as he took a couple of great catches in the slip cordon.

“We can work with Abid Ali and Imran Butt who as we saw took some excellent catches, which in the context of this series were very important for us, which was something which was missing in our tour of New Zealand,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

