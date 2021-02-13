Pakistan captain Babar Azam: “I play every match as if it was my last match, and I would like to perform well so that it helps my side win as that is the only performance that counts”
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that he treats every match he plays as if it’s his last.
Azam’s comments come after he scored 122 runs in the two-Test series against South Africa, which included a top score of 77, at an average of 30.50.
The 26-year-old is one of the best batsmen in the world right now and said that whenever he comes out to the crease, his aim is to score big runs and help his side win.
“I play every match as if it was my last match, and I would like to perform well so that it helps my side win as that is the only performance that counts,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
