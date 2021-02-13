Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has lavished praise on batsman Saud Shakeel, saying he is “performing well in domestic tournaments”.

Azam also lauded the 25-year-old for his ability to play spin bowling.

Shakeel was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 970 run in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

He was picked for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, but was included in the playing XI for both matches.

“Saud Shakeel has been performing well in domestic tournaments, he can play spin,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

