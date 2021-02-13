Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin firmly believes that he is “good enough to play Test cricket for a long time”.
Salahuddin made his Test debut in June 2018, but hasn’t played another match in the longest format since then.
However, he has been working hard to earn a recall and took giant strides in making that happen during the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The 30-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.
While he didn’t get picked for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, he is hoping that his call-up to the national team will occur in the near future.
“I have always wanted to play for Pakistan and I have always believed that I am good enough to play Test cricket for a long time,” he told PakPassion. “My name is known due to my country and I am ready for another chance to play for my country.
“In the off-season I’ll be looking to continue working on my game and will be looking to play some club cricket in the UK if the opportunity arises. So let’s see, hopefully I will get a chance to establish myself in Test cricket in future before it’s too late.”
