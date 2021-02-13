Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin firmly believes that he is “good enough to play Test cricket for a long time”.

Salahuddin made his Test debut in June 2018, but hasn’t played another match in the longest format since then.

However, he has been working hard to earn a recall and took giant strides in making that happen during the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 30-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

While he didn’t get picked for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, he is hoping that his call-up to the national team will occur in the near future.

“I have always wanted to play for Pakistan and I have always believed that I am good enough to play Test cricket for a long time,” he told PakPassion. “My name is known due to my country and I am ready for another chance to play for my country.

“In the off-season I’ll be looking to continue working on my game and will be looking to play some club cricket in the UK if the opportunity arises. So let’s see, hopefully I will get a chance to establish myself in Test cricket in future before it’s too late.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16475 ( 14.61 % ) Babar Azam 77844 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 3850 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4582 ( 4.06 % ) Kane Williamson 5607 ( 4.97 % ) Rashid Khan 684 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 221 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2050 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 429 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 308 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 738 ( 0.65 % ) Back

