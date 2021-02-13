He needs to stop panicking, Babar Azam on 21-year-old Pakistan player who is a sound batsman

Posted on by
Babar Azam said Abdullah Shafique needs to stop panicking

Babar Azam on Abdullah Shafique: “we are trying to explain to him that he should not panic as there is a lot of pressure in international cricket”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said batsman Abdullah Shafique needs to stop panicking when at the crease.

Shafique has featured in three T20 Internationals to date and scored 41 not out on debut.

However, the 21-year-old failed to score any runs in his next two matches and currently averages 20.50.

“Abdullah Shafique is a sound batsman but given there is a difference between domestic and international cricket, we are trying to explain to him that he should not panic as there is a lot of pressure in international cricket,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“He is being told about how to adjust and have a plan A and plan B against bowlers.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Performing so well, Babar Azam praises uncapped Pakistan batsman for his ability to play spin

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply