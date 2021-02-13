Babar Azam on Abdullah Shafique: “we are trying to explain to him that he should not panic as there is a lot of pressure in international cricket”
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said batsman Abdullah Shafique needs to stop panicking when at the crease.
Shafique has featured in three T20 Internationals to date and scored 41 not out on debut.
However, the 21-year-old failed to score any runs in his next two matches and currently averages 20.50.
“Abdullah Shafique is a sound batsman but given there is a difference between domestic and international cricket, we are trying to explain to him that he should not panic as there is a lot of pressure in international cricket,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“He is being told about how to adjust and have a plan A and plan B against bowlers.”