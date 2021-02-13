Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has questioned why he was dropped after playing just one Test match.

He made his Test debut against England in June 2018 and made score of 4 and 33.

However, he hasn’t played for Pakistan since then and asked how it is possible for a player to be judged on their performance in one match.

The 30-year-old pointed out that captain Babar Azam wants to give players “a proper chance and a run of matches” in order to allow them to prove their worth.

Salahuddin feels that if he was given ample opportunities when he made his Test debut, “I might have still been playing Test cricket for Pakistan”.

“You can never judge a player after just one performance. You have to give a player a run of matches to see if that player can cope in international cricket and stand up to the demands of that level,” he told PakPassion. “Even Babar Azam recently said that our philosophy is to give a player a proper chance and a run of matches to prove himself and not just drop any player after one match.

“This is what should be happening for all players and who knows if this opportunity had been afforded to me, I might have still been playing Test cricket for Pakistan and would have established myself in this format.”

