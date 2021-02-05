Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Young up-and-coming Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad has admitted that he “really enjoyed” dismissing legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Ahmad noted that he looked up to Afridi when he started playing cricket.

In fact, the 20-year-old conceded that he felt both happy and sad upon getting the iconic Pakistan big-hitter out.

“I really enjoyed dismissing Shahid Afridi in the Lanka Premier League. When I started playing cricket, my favourite cricketer was Shahid Afridi. When I got him out, I was happy but also a little sad because he is one of my favourite cricketers,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Ahmad could have another opportunity to go up against Afridi as he was picked by the Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi was retained by the Multan Sultans for the tournament.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

