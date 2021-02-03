Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed believes that Nauman Ali has helped take the pressure off Yasir Shah.

Mushtaq noted that prior to Nauman being called up for the ongoing South Africa Test series, Yasir wasn’t getting the support he needed from the pace bowlers as they weren’t taking wickets.

However, in the first Test against the Proteas in Karachi, Nauman and Yasir took seven wickets each to help Pakistan triumph by seven wickets.

Nauman, who made his debut in the match, took two wickets in the first innings and a five-for in the second, while Yasir claimed three wickets in the first innings and four in the second.

“Yasir Shah did not have much support from the other end, previously, because the fast bowlers, unfortunately, were not taking wickets,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.

“But Mohammad Wasim deserves credit for selecting Nauman Ali, who performed really well and took the pressure off Yasir. It is similar to how me and Saqlain [Mushtaq] used to complement each other.

“Nauman bowled in a mature manner which was good to see. The regional coaches and people who worked with him deserve all the credit for this.”

Pakistan will now be looking to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test, which gets underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a selfish decision, Ramiz Raja verbally slams Pakistan player who can score quick runs

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16264 ( 14.68 % ) Babar Azam 76426 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3798 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4515 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5439 ( 4.91 % ) Rashid Khan 665 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2031 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 418 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 304 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 721 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16264 ( 14.68 % ) Babar Azam 76426 ( 68.98 % ) Steve Smith 3798 ( 3.43 % ) Ben Stokes 4515 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5439 ( 4.91 % ) Rashid Khan 665 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 215 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2031 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 418 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 304 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 721 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related