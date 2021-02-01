Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has questioned why Sarfaraz Ahmed never picked batsman Fawad Alam when he was captain of the national team.

Akhtar’s comments come after Fawad was named Man of the Match in the first Test against South Africa for his superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.

The Rawalpindi Express noted that many people blame Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq for Fawad being overlooked as the former was captain for a long time, while the latter served as chief selector.

However, Akhtar pointed out that it is unfair to only hold Misbah and Inzamam responsible as Sarfaraz had the opportunity to bring Fawad back.

“There is a debate going on that Punjabis kept Fawad Alam out of the [national] team. Misbah was captain for five years and Inzamam was the chief selector, so they kept him out, which is correct,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“But Sarfaraz, who belongs to Karachi, was also the captain for three years. Why didn’t he select him? Think about that as well. Don’t put the entire blame on Misbah [and Inzamam].”

Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

