Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has told Pakistan left-arm spinner Nauman Ali not to change anything regarding his style of bowling.

Nauman made his international debut in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi and took seven wickets in total, which included two in the first innings and a five-for in the second.

Hogg admitted he loved the way Nauman bowled in the match, especially how he varied his lines and bamboozled the South African batsmen.

I don't think Nauman has to change anything. I loved the way he changed his lines and had the South African batsman slightly hesitant with there footwork. Yasir's role is to be the more attacking bowler. #SAvPAK #Cricket https://t.co/dTuxiJkwtj — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 30, 2021

“I don’t think Nauman has to change anything. I loved the way he changed his lines and had the South African batsmen slightly hesitant with [their] footwork. Yasir’s role is to be the more attacking bowler,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bit of a headache, Brad Hogg on Pakistan batsman struggling against left-arm spin

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15317 ( 14.11 % ) Babar Azam 75610 ( 69.64 % ) Steve Smith 3758 ( 3.46 % ) Ben Stokes 4453 ( 4.1 % ) Kane Williamson 5316 ( 4.9 % ) Rashid Khan 656 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 206 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1842 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 404 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 299 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 710 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15317 ( 14.11 % ) Babar Azam 75610 ( 69.64 % ) Steve Smith 3758 ( 3.46 % ) Ben Stokes 4453 ( 4.1 % ) Kane Williamson 5316 ( 4.9 % ) Rashid Khan 656 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 206 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1842 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 404 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 299 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 710 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related