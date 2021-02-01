Great eye candy, Mushtaq tells Pakistan spinner to keep up the great work

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq said it was great “eye candy” watching how Nauman Ali bowled in the first Test against South Africa.

The left-arm spinner made his international debut in the match in Karachi and took seven wickets in total, which included two in the first innings and a five-for in the second.

Having made a strong start, Mushtaq told Nauman to “keep up the great work”.

Many congratulations to all the boys at Team Green @TheRealPCB Some outstanding performances with the bat and ball. Debutant Noman Ali , you were an eye candy to watch. Keep up the great work 💪🏻 🏏 #nomanali #fawadalam #YasirShah — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) January 30, 2021

“Many congratulations to all the boys at Team Green. Some outstanding performances with the bat and ball. Debutant Nauman Ali, you were eye candy to watch. Keep up the great work,” the 44-year-old, who is the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC), said on Twitter.

Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Victim of grave injustice, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan player who has converted every fifty into a century in Tests

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13402 ( 19.49 % ) Waqar Younis 1466 ( 2.13 % ) Javed Miandad 4562 ( 6.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 19652 ( 28.59 % ) Imran Khan 13333 ( 19.39 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1773 ( 2.58 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 475 ( 0.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 23 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2667 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 353 ( 0.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4228 ( 6.15 % ) Saeed Anwar 5152 ( 7.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 581 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1080 ( 1.57 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13402 ( 19.49 % ) Waqar Younis 1466 ( 2.13 % ) Javed Miandad 4562 ( 6.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 19652 ( 28.59 % ) Imran Khan 13333 ( 19.39 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1773 ( 2.58 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 475 ( 0.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 23 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2667 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 353 ( 0.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4228 ( 6.15 % ) Saeed Anwar 5152 ( 7.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 581 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1080 ( 1.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related