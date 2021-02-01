Great eye candy, Mushtaq tells Pakistan spinner to keep up the great work

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq said it was great “eye candy” watching how Nauman Ali bowled in the first Test against South Africa.
The left-arm spinner made his international debut in the match in Karachi and took seven wickets in total, which included two in the first innings and a five-for in the second.
Having made a strong start, Mushtaq told Nauman to “keep up the great work”.
Many congratulations to all the boys at Team Green @TheRealPCB Some outstanding performances with the bat and ball. Debutant Noman Ali , you were an eye candy to watch. Keep up the great work 💪🏻 🏏 #nomanali #fawadalam #YasirShah
— Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) January 30, 2021
“Many congratulations to all the boys at Team Green. Some outstanding performances with the bat and ball. Debutant Nauman Ali, you were eye candy to watch. Keep up the great work,” the 44-year-old, who is the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC), said on Twitter.
Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.
