They were the heroes, Fawad crowns Pakistan duo the match-winners

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam believes spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali were the real heroes in the first Test against South Africa.
Fawad was named Man of the Match for his brilliant 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes.
However, Nauman and Yasir taking seven wickets each, Fawad said they were “the real difference” and “[pulled] the match in our favor”.
“Our spin bowling was the real difference. They [pulled] the match in our favor,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
Nauman, who made his international debut in the match, took two wickets in the first innings and a five-for in the second.
As for Yasir, three of his wickets came in the first innings and four in the second.
Pakistan won the first Test against South Africa by seven wickets and hold a 1-0 lead going into the second Test in Rawalpindi on February 4.
