Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada admitted that legendary Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis “was a wonderful bowler”.

Rabada revealed that he used to watch videos of Waqar, who was a master in the art of reverse swing, “in my spare time”.

With the Proteas currently in Pakistan, Rabada said that he would “really love to chat” with Waqar, who is Pakistan’s bowling coach.

“He was a wonderful bowler and he is one of the bowlers I watched in my spare time. I would really love to chat with him and [see] what he has to say [about me],” the 25-year-old was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Waqar took 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and claimed 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Rabada took his 200th Test wicket during the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi, which the men in green won by seven wickets.

South Africa will now be looking to bounce back in the second Test, which begins on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s like Roger Federer, Ramiz Raja praises Pakistan batsman who fought to keep his dream alive

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13409 ( 19.49 % ) Waqar Younis 1466 ( 2.13 % ) Javed Miandad 4563 ( 6.63 % ) Shahid Afridi 19700 ( 28.63 % ) Imran Khan 13336 ( 19.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1773 ( 2.58 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 475 ( 0.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 23 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2667 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 353 ( 0.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4228 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 5152 ( 7.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 581 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1080 ( 1.57 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13409 ( 19.49 % ) Waqar Younis 1466 ( 2.13 % ) Javed Miandad 4563 ( 6.63 % ) Shahid Afridi 19700 ( 28.63 % ) Imran Khan 13336 ( 19.38 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1773 ( 2.58 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 475 ( 0.69 % ) Hanif Mohammad 23 ( 0.03 % ) Younis Khan 2667 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 353 ( 0.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4228 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 5152 ( 7.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 581 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1080 ( 1.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related