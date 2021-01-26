Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that his side need to play “aggressive and fearless cricket” if they want to beat the top teams in the world.

He noted that this will especially be the case in white-ball cricket, where the men in green sit in sixth place on the ODI rankings and fourth in the T20 standings.

In order to take steps in the right direction, Azam pointed out that Pakistan have to start winning against the best sides.

This comes after Pakistan endured a disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.

With a historic series against South Africa coming up, Pakistan, who will be playing the Proteas on home soil for the first time in 14 years, have a chance to take their first step in their bid to be considered one of the top teams in international cricket.

“If we want ourselves to be considered as a top side, we need to win series against top teams,” Azam told former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on the PCB’s official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I want the team to play positive but aggressive and fearless cricket, especially in white-ball cricket if we want to challenge top teams.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 15151 ( 14.09 % ) Babar Azam 74967 ( 69.7 % ) Steve Smith 3733 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4419 ( 4.11 % ) Kane Williamson 5211 ( 4.85 % ) Rashid Khan 651 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 201 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 1823 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 396 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 295 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 703 ( 0.65 % ) Back

