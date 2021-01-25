Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that the line-up for the first Test against South Africa should consist of five batsmen and five bowlers.
Revealing more details about the bowling line-up, Inzamam said the men in green should have two seamers, two spinners and an all-rounder.
He added that the ball generally starts to reverse swing in the final session of the day.
“Pakistan should go with five batsmen and five bowlers in the first Test. Two fast bowlers, two spinners and one all-rounder should be part of the bowling attack,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Pakistan’s record at [the] National Stadium [in] Karachi is very good. The ball starts to reverse after the tea break at the venue.”
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on Tuesday and conclude on February 14.
Pakistan’s 17-man squad for the first Test: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan
