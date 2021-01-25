Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan big-hitter Imran Nazir has revealed that he used to get scolded a lot, but used the criticism to improve his game.
He noted that players today take it too personally when they get reprimanded and don’t understand that it is meant to help them.
“If you scold a player’s performance today, they take it personally. I used to get scolded a lot, but you should understand why it is being done. If you will not perform, then you are bound to get criticised. We used to learn from that criticism,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Nazir represented Pakistan in eight Tests and scored 427 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 32.84.
He also featured in 79 ODI and accumulated 1,895 runs, which included two hundreds and nine half-centuries, at an average of 24.61.
In regards to his T20 International career, he made 500 runs in 25 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 21.73.
ALSO CHECK OUT: I can improve the team’s power-hitting and fielding, 39-year-old Pakistan heavy hitter says he’s not bragging