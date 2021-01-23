Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan big-hitter Haider Ali has expressed his excitement for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will once again play for the Peshawar Zalmi.

Having been one of the standout performers in PSL 5, which subsequently earned him a spot in the national team, Haider is determined to light up PSL 6 as well.

In last year’s PSL, the 20-year-old scored 239 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 26.55 and a strike-rate of 157.23.

Given the talent he possesses, the Zalmi retained Haider for PSL 6.

“Zalmi once again. This season is going to be full of joy and excitement. Hope for the best,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

